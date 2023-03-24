Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Purchases A$19,890.68 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 63,145 shares of Janison Education Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,890.68 ($13,349.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Janison Education Group Limited provides online assessment software, assessment products, and assessment services in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Assessment and Solutions. The Assessment segment provides exam products, exam items, and associated exam services to schools, parents, and teachers.

