Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Purchases A$19,890.68 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 63,145 shares of Janison Education Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,890.68 ($13,349.45).
Janison Education Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Janison Education Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Janison Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janison Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.