Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

