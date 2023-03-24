JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,656.00 and a beta of 0.83.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

