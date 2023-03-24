JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $47.75

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.75, but opened at $46.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 68,130 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,591.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

