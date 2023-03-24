JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $47.75

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.75, but opened at $46.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 68,130 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,591.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
