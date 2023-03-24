JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

GENI stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

