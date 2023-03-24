John L. Brottem Sells 4,130 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Outset Medical Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

