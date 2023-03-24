John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 70,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.
AAR Stock Up 1.5 %
AIR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 304,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,513. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Institutional Trading of AAR
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
