Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,117 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

