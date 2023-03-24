Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. Artesian Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

