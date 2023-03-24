Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

