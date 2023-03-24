Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,201 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. DexCom accounts for 1.1% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,264 shares of company stock worth $18,933,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

