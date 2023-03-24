Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $859,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. GameStop makes up about 0.9% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop



GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

