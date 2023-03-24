Joseph A. Tato Buys 2,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,030 shares in the company, valued at $199,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 683,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 123,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

