JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €26.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

ETR:SDF opened at €19.33 ($20.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

