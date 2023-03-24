JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $152.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

