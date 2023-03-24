JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.29 million and a PE ratio of -1,175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.81. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.10 ($1.28).
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile
