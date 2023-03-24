JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lazard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.