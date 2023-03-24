JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $78.12 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

