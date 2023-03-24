JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $262,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $1,592,796 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.