JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
