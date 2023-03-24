JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinor ASA Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.