JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $383.21 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $397.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.01 and its 200 day moving average is $293.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.