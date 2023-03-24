JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $140,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

