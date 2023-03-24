JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $3.12 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,687 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.63 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

