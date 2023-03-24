JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

SILJ stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

