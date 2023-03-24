Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £232.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.18. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.21).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 326,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($36,030.95). 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
See Also
