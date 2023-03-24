Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Sells $260,291.07 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $198.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.66. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

