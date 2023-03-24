Kaspa Price Up 20.3% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $293.34 million and $9.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,480,374,035 coins and its circulating supply is 17,480,374,776 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,471,469,072.16791. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01699311 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,787,430.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

