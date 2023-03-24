Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Trading Down 13.1%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) traded down 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 41,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 82,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Kaspien Trading Down 13.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

