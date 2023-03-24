Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Purchases $52,080.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

KRNY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $552.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 908.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.