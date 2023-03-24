Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

