Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 760 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
