Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($741.94) to €620.00 ($666.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $61.88 on Friday. Kering has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

