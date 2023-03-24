Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
NYSE KRC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
