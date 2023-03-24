Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NYSE KRC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

