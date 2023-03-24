Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

