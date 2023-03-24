KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 6,964 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KLA Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

