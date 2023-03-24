KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 6,964 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

