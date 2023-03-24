KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.47 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.47 million and $3,629.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00356549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.83 or 0.25916240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010122 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09441433 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,342.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

