Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of C$11.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.