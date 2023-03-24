KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0849

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. KonPay has a market cap of $122.33 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00355235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.21 or 0.25819720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

