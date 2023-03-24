Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $13.11 on Friday, reaching $510.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,511. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

