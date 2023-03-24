Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 31,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $18.34.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
