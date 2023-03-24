Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 31,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

