LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

