Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Sells $11,232.00 in Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $11,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.32.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
