Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Sells $11,232.00 in Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $11,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,867,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

