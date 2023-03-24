Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.17

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $127.73 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007785 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,301,028 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

