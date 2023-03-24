Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.88 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $126.25 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00007960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,437,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

