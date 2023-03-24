LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.15. 18,725,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,928,168. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

