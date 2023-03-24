LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VUG stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.40. The stock had a trading volume of 263,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,850. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average of $226.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.