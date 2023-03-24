LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after acquiring an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 269,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

