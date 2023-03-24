Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 493,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

