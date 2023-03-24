Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.08 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.