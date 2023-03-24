Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $152.76 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $152.76 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,540,137 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

